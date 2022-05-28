Advertisement

Keystone business adds VR arcade, preps for summer season

Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists...
Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists passing through town on their way to or from the shrine of democracy.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KOTA) - Keystone is home to several shops, restaurants, and other businesses catering to the tourists passing through town on their way to or from the shrine of democracy.

One of those businesses is Sprockets Fun Foundry.

“On an average year, there are about 2.8 million people, and you figure we’re only 3 miles away,” Tom Hagen, owner and manager of Sprockets said. “So, most of the 2.8 million people drive right down the Main Street of Keystone. So, it’s our job to create something that’s enticing enough to get them to pull over, park, and come visit us.”

Sprockets Fun Foundry is home to an arcade, tap house, and a brand-new Virtual Reality feature just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Hagen says the VR arcade will be the first in the country to feature some of the games.

“We have driving games, shooting games, laser tag, flying games, free roam, it’s really a great time.”

Hagen says he expects thousands of people to pass through Sprockets this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
As the summertime approaches, trails along the Black Hills become filled with visitors eager to...
What drivers should know before renting or buying off road vehicles

Latest News

It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City
Fork Real café received a donation from Scott Carlson, a State farm agent, and friend who...
How an unlikely business partnership led to a surprising donation to a non-profit organization
Ricardo Olandez pleaded guilty and was sentenced to aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in...
Former Ellsworth Police Officer Sentenced on Sexual assault charges
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters