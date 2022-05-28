Advertisement

Afternoon storms continue into the weekend

Storms KEVN
Storms KEVN(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected Saturday. Temperatures will range from the 60s in Wyoming to the 70s & 80s in western South Dakota. Afternoon showers and storms are expected once again and some of those storms could become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Storm chances return Sunday in the afternoon, but the chance looks to be moving later and later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many Sunday, with a few near 70°. If you have any plans this weekend, you’ll want to get out and do them in the morning when it will be mostly dry. Take the umbrella with you if you go out during the afternoon.

Memorial Day will feature the best chance for moisture. Showers are expected for much of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° across the area. Showers will taper off on Tuesday, but temperatures will stay below normal. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60° Tuesday and into Wednesday, then we return closer to normal by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Rapid City hotel owner arrested following clash with Native American protesters
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
It will process beef, and will have a bison line as well.
Meat processing plant to be build south of Rapid City

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Hotter today with Isolated Late Day Storms Possible
HOT
Potential for our first 90° day of the year on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny and Warmer as we Close the Week
A toasty end of the week on tap