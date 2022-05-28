Afternoon storms continue into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected Saturday. Temperatures will range from the 60s in Wyoming to the 70s & 80s in western South Dakota. Afternoon showers and storms are expected once again and some of those storms could become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are possible.

Storm chances return Sunday in the afternoon, but the chance looks to be moving later and later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s for many Sunday, with a few near 70°. If you have any plans this weekend, you’ll want to get out and do them in the morning when it will be mostly dry. Take the umbrella with you if you go out during the afternoon.

Memorial Day will feature the best chance for moisture. Showers are expected for much of the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60° across the area. Showers will taper off on Tuesday, but temperatures will stay below normal. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60° Tuesday and into Wednesday, then we return closer to normal by Thursday and Friday.

