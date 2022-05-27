Advertisement

Record breaking Stevens relay team ready to shine at state

Boys 1,600 Meter Sprint Medley Relay Team set new school record last week
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens boys 1,600 meter sprint medley relay team broke a school record that had stood since 1976 last week. In fact the Raiders are tied for the number one time in the country this season. This group is now focused on claiming the top spot at the state meet.

