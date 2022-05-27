Potential for our first 90° day of the year on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected through the night. Some clouds move in by morning though. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the area overnight. A few spots will drop into the 40s. Pretty mild.

Temperatures will soar into the 80s for much of the area. If we get a good amount of sunshine and factor in a southwest wind by afternoon, downtown Rapid City could record our first 90° day of the year. On average we reach our first 90° on June 12, so we will see if its early this year, or if we have to wait a bit longer. Showers and thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe with hail and strong winds as the primary threat.

Storms will return Saturday afternoon, where there is another chance at strong to severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will not be as hot over the weekend with highs in the 70s for many on Saturday. Afternoon showers and storms are likely once again Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s. Memorial Day will be cooler with highs in the 60s for many. Scattered showers and storms will be possible.

It is not expected to be a washout over the weekend, so no need to cancel and plans, but be sure to have an umbrella on hand, just in case you get caught in a shower or storm. Moisture will continue into Tuesday with temperatures likely in the 50s for many. We will begin to dry out Wednesday with a high near 60° before temperatures return closer to normal by the end of next week.

