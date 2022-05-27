Advertisement

How a toolkit helps out tenants and property owners

A building in Downtown Rapid City.
A building in Downtown Rapid City.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As a result of a housing summit in 2018, where a conversation revolving around community access showed a clear gap between tenants and property owners. The gap was making sure that renters are comfortable in the space and community they are in.

The solution was a toolkit for property managers. The kit helps tenants point their tenants in the right direction when they need help. For example, if they need help finding a job the kit has organizations listed that can help find them a job. The toolkit also has a section that gives resources to help mitigate the chance of eviction. Chris Huber of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation says that housing is at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs for a reason.

“,” explains Huber. “”

As apartments and rentals become popular in the area, this toolkit is an excellent resource for property owners. The kit can be found by accessing our website.

View the toolkit here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering
Kristi Noem
With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale

Latest News

Cars parked at a park in Rapid City.
Catalytic converter theft increases across the nation
First place Destination Imagination first place trophy.
Elementary school wins big at global competition
As the summertime approaches, trails along the Black Hills become filled with visitors eager to...
What drivers should know before turning renting or buying off road vehicles
Drought in the Hills
Drought persists moving into summer in the Hills