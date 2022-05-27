Advertisement

Hotter today with Isolated Late Day Storms Possible

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day so far this year with many places seeing 90 degrees this afternoon.

A weak disturbance moving in from the west will spark some isolated strong storms in northwest South Dakota late this afternoon. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible with any of these storms, but the activity will be spotty.

A better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms exists for Saturday as the atmosphere will be more moist and unstable. The best chance of severe weather will be from the Black Hills on east.

Periods of scattered showers can be expected late Sunday through Tuesday of next week, then drier and warmer weather returns by the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City
A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Exotic oasis expands; Reptile Gardens begins construction on new additions to the park
Update: Edgemont man identified as crash victim
Construction workers prep the ground for a housing development in Rapid Valley.
Pennington County outgrows growth plan

Latest News

HOT
Potential for our first 90° day of the year on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny and Warmer as we Close the Week
A toasty end of the week on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Today; Hot by Friday