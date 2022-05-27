Hotter today with Isolated Late Day Storms Possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day so far this year with many places seeing 90 degrees this afternoon.

A weak disturbance moving in from the west will spark some isolated strong storms in northwest South Dakota late this afternoon. Gusty winds and some hail will be possible with any of these storms, but the activity will be spotty.

A better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms exists for Saturday as the atmosphere will be more moist and unstable. The best chance of severe weather will be from the Black Hills on east.

Periods of scattered showers can be expected late Sunday through Tuesday of next week, then drier and warmer weather returns by the second half of next week.

