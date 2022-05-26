A toasty end of the week on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight with a southwest wind. This will help keep temperatures mild with lows in the 40s area-wide. Thursday will be sunny with temperatures in the 70s for much of the area. Some spots will climb near or in the low 80s. It will be a bit breezy for Thursday.

Friday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year, so far. We could have our first 90° day of the year in downtown Rapid City. Partly cloudy skies are expected with showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Another round of showers and storms are expected on Saturday with a few possibly strong to severe. Highs will be in the 70s for many.

Sunday will have more showers and storms with highs in the 60s and 70s. For Memorial Day, temperatures will be in the 60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely through the day. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, take the umbrella with you. Showers and storms will continue Tuesday with highs remaining in the 60s.

While we may not want storms over the holiday weekend, we still need it. We’re still in a moisture deficit and dealing with drought conditions for much of the area. The summer is shaping up to be a warm and dry one, so any moisture we can get now will help.

