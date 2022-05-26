Advertisement

Noah Greni-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week

Greni won Flight one singles state title at last week’s state tournament
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Noah Greni delivered in a big way at last week’s Class “A” state tennis tournament. Greni captured the Flight one singles championship. He also helped lead the Comets to a second place finish as a team. Congrats on being named our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week!!!

