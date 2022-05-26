Advertisement

Drought persists moving into summer in the Hills

Despite many areas starting to look green, the Hills still faces drought.
Drought in the Hills
Drought in the Hills(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although things are starting to green up around the Hills, it doesn’t mean the area isn’t still facing drought. Some of the blame can be cast on what took place beginning last year.

The Hills fell two feet below the average snowfall that’s normal during a winter season. Which, may contribute to green ups now, but will quickly fade away if drought conditions persist.

While the newest drought monitor doesn’t show much change from last week, much of the Hills has dropped from severe drought to moderate drought over the last month.

Conditions could get better if rain comes through the rest of May and June, some of the wettest months. However, David Stradling, Meteorologist, says patterns suggest a dry stretch thereafter. ”It’s kind of a concerning factor that we’re still going to be pretty dry and warm, with deficit and drought conditions still going on. Which will actually worsen over the summer. So, that’s something we watch closely. We hope for moisture to come in, but right now nothing’s looking extremely promising over the next few months.”

The dry conditions are known to impact the agriculture industry and increase fire danger.

Stradling says there is hope to see rain move through the area over Memorial Day weekend that could potentially help next week’s drought monitor.

