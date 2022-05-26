Advertisement

Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of 1972 flood

The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City are slated to commemorate the 50th...
The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City are slated to commemorate the 50th of the 1972 Black Hills Flood(Rapid City gov)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Black Hills Flood with a variety of community engagement programs scheduled for June 5-10.

“Never before has so much educational programming been developed around this important historical event that has shaped Rapid City,” said Journey Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Troy Kilpatrick. He says that the goal is to educate all ages with musical performances, discussions, and engaging activities and exhibits.

Public will be able to attend musical performances and informative speaking engagements along with the special Exhibit at Journey Museum and Learning Center.

A full schedule of events commemorating the flood can be found on websites of the Journey Museum & Learning Center and city of Rapid City.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man is sentenced to Federal Prison for drugs and firearms
28-year-old man sentenced for illegal possession of drugs and firearms
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City
Kimo John Little Bird to prison for life on his conviction of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Life in prison for sexually abusing child, witness tampering
Kristi Noem
With June primaries looming, Noem puts fingers on the scale

Latest News

Drought in the Hills
Drought persists moving into summer in the Hills
Rapid City Summertime Meals
School’s nearly out, organizations around Rapid City step up to provide summertime meals for kids
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana laws say they received more than 20,000 signatures, they...
Recreational marijuana initiative to be on fall 2022 ballot
Rapid City, Downtown
Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City