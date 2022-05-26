City of Pierre, Hegg Companies announce major redevelopments

PIERRE, S.D. - The heart of downtown Pierre is going to play host to a major new development in the near future.

Those developments, located just east of Pierre’s main street, will allow dozens more to come to the city, both short term and long term.

“The right kind of development is needed to revitalize the downtown area,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “To create some kind of retail in the area, create sales tax revenue for the city, and it is a big enough piece of property that I was looking for something big to suite the needs of what the city needed moving forward.”

The piece of properties in the process of being sold to Hegg Companies at one point in time hosted both City Hall and state government offices at different points in time. Now, it is slated to be redeveloped into 60 apartments, 75 hotel rooms, and new office spaces.

Hegg Companies out of Sioux Falls says that Pierre, and the piece of property, felt right for the project.

“It is a matter of getting all the remaining parcels assembled, and then replotting into a lot,” said Jared Vilhauer, Vice President of Development and Finance for Hegg. “Getting the entitlement process proceeding, and figuring out what types of utilities and infrastructure need to be moved.”

The project will combine several different parcels of land, and will ultimately lead to the closure of a portion of Chapelle Street.

Hegg Companies out of Sioux Falls has committed to developing several plots of land in Pierre, South Dakota into long and short term housing, as well as office spaces. The area in question is located just east of the heart of downtown Pierre. (City of Pierre, SD)

But for a proud community looking to grow progressively into the future, the development is about more than just short and long term places to stay becoming available.

“As someone who was born and raised here, moved away, and travels a lot, I am excited because I know the opportunities that Pierre has,” said Jason Dodson, a local business owner. “Both communities, Pierre and Fort Pierre, work really well together, and with all our opportunities and our river front, I think all this will only spur more development in the future as well.”

The plan is to begin the project this summer by tearing down some of the old buildings currently on the parcels. Both the city and Hegg hope to finish the project sometime around the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.