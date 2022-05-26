Catalytic converter theft increases across the nation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across the nation, catalytic converter theft has been on the rise and the Rapid City Police Department says Rapid City is not being hidden from the thieves. Over the last two years, catalytic converters have risen in value, making them a target for theft.

Usually the bigger the vehicle, the more the converter is worth. So, most of these thefts have been seen in industrial areas with large commercial vans and pickups. The Rapid City Police Department suggests parking your car in an area that has access to video footage, especially in the more commercial areas of the city. They also recommend that people be on the lookout for suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

“This is a crime that causes a lot of noise. Obviously, you are dealing with power tools and equipment that’s making quite the ruckus from underneath the vehicle. So, folks should also be on the lookout for that too. If they hear suspicious activity, you know power tools under a vehicle there’s probably something suspicious going on under that vehicle,” Rapid City Police Department spokesperson, Brendyn Medina.

The increase in catalytic converters is a national issue and Rapid City has also seen this be an impact on the community.

