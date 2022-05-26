Buckle up and drive safely during Memorial Day weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reminds people about the importance of safe driving this Memorial Day holiday. Officials suggest to plan ahead for smother travel as they expect lots of traffic during this holiday.

According to the DPS, the Highway Patrol will have more troopers on state roads monitoring traffic and enforcing state laws on the Memorial Day.

“The Highway Patrol’s presence is part of our overall department effort to address the high number of crash fatalities in South Dakota,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. He says that the message is simple: “Slow down, avoid distractions, drive sober and wear a seatbelt.”

During the same period last year, motor vehicle fatalities were up 33 present compared to this year. Speed, alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt are still the main factors of the most vehicle fatalities.

