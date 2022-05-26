Advertisement

Actor Ray Liotta dies at age 67, reports say

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. Liotta has reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
May. 26, 2022
(Gray News) - Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his role in the movie “Goodfellas,” has died at age 67, according to multiple media reports.

Liotta reportedly died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, his publicist told NBC News, where he was filming a movie, “Dangerous Waters.”

He was born Dec. 18, 1954 in Newark, N.J. and was adopted from an orphanage as an infant.

Liotta’s fame rose after his role as mobster Hank Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorcese classic, “Goodfellas.”

He got his start acting in TV in “Another World” and TV movies before moving over to film in the 1986 comedy “Something Wild.”

Liotta’s success in “Goodfellas” garnered him more movie roles in films such as “Field of Dreams,” “Article 99,″ “Unlawful Entry” and “Unforgettable.”

One of his latest roles was the 2021 “Sopranos” prequel film, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

He leaves behind one child.

