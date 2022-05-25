Oceans of Possibilities; Rapid City Public Library kicks off summer reading program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Schools out forever, right?

The 2021/2022 school year is coming to an end but the fun of learning isn’t.

The Rapid City Public Library is helping kids keep their brains in learning mode with the summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities.

“It’s that time of year, Summer Reading!” said Laurinda Tapper, the public relations coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library. “This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities and we have reading initiatives for everyone! I would like to mainly focus on the kid’s summer reading program because I have the large log and bookmark for visual aids but we can mention teens and adults too if there’s time. Summer Reading begins June 1 with programs and prizes for kids, teens, and adults. Custom reading logs and bookmarks are available to track progress and turn in for prizes – books, toys, activities, and treats! It’s important to minimize summer learning loss by motivating kids to read throughout the summer. By doing so, kids are able to better retain what they learned the previous school year and pick up where they left off in the fall. To participate, kids can read or be read to for 15 minutes a day for 25 days and turn in their logs at the downtown or pop-up library for a book and a small prize. They’ll receive another log to complete an additional 25 days of reading. Kids who read for 50 days will be entered into drawings for grand prizes – Lego sets, STEAM kits, games, and more! There’s Summer Reading for teens too! By reading 30 minutes a day and turning in their log each week, they will be entered to win a prize basket with a book, craft, and a gift card to local businesses. Adults also can join in on the fun with their own logs, weekly drawings, and prize baskets. Reading logs and bookmarks can be picked up at the downtown or pop-up library locations or printed from https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/summer-reading-kids | https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/summer-reading-teens | https://www.rapidcitylibrary.org/summer-reading-adults .”

