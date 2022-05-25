More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Today; Hot by Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure will start to build into the northern plains today. This will result in sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s.

This ridge is on top of us tomorrow and Friday, bringing the warmest air we’ve seen so far this year, especially Friday. We may see some 90s for highs Friday, even in Rapid City.

A strong trough will move in from the west this weekend into next week. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur at times and temperatures will cool. There appears to be a decent chance for significant rainfall in parts of the area this weekend and next week, which would be quite welcomed!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.