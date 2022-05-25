Deadwood man charged with several counts relating to child pornography

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dean Russell Schallenkamp, 60-year-old Deadwood man, is facing a several charges related to possession and distribution of child porn and visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Although Schallenkamp pleaded not guilty to the charges, authorities say that he can still face five up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Schallenkamp was federally indicted following a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and this investigation was a joint effort between the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.