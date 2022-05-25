Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Jalapeno Crockpot Meatballs

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An easy, spicy meatball appetizer recipe you’ll want to make time and time again!

Combine in a crockpot, 4 dozen frozen meatballs, thawed with a cup of orange marmalade. Use apple jelly if you can find it! Add 2 cups of barbecue sauce and 2 diced jalapeno peppers. Remove the seeds and veins for a less intense heat. Also add a half cup of chopped onion and a quarter teaspoon chili powder. Stir to combine; cook on LOW for 2 to 4 hours or on HIGH for 1 to 2 hours and serve.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Latest News

Cooking Beef with Eric - Cowboy Beef Dip
Cooking Beef with Eric - Cowboy Beef Dip
Got a hankering for some rolling cuisine?
Cooking with Eric - Broccoli and Grape Salad
Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Grape Salad
Cooking with Eric - Mexican Lamb Chops
Cooking with Eric - Mexican Lamb Chops