Cooking Beef with Eric - Jalapeno Crockpot Meatballs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An easy, spicy meatball appetizer recipe you’ll want to make time and time again!

Combine in a crockpot, 4 dozen frozen meatballs, thawed with a cup of orange marmalade. Use apple jelly if you can find it! Add 2 cups of barbecue sauce and 2 diced jalapeno peppers. Remove the seeds and veins for a less intense heat. Also add a half cup of chopped onion and a quarter teaspoon chili powder. Stir to combine; cook on LOW for 2 to 4 hours or on HIGH for 1 to 2 hours and serve.

