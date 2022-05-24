Advertisement

What not to have hiding in your bag at the airport

A man at the security checkpoint at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
A man at the security checkpoint at the Rapid City Regional Airport.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City sees an increase in airport travel during the summer months and sometimes the security line can be a nightmare for some. Forgetting what can be packed and what cannot be packed, and the line can be long.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official recently visited the Rapid City Regional Airport to show off some of the items that people had left in their luggage. The items ranged from a drill, wrenches, and even a shovel. What keeps the flow at security stopped, is when people have these items in their bags. An official with TSA says it’s all about taking time to pack right.

“Start with an empty bag, that’s our big packing tip,” says Jessica Mayle, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “You’re much less likely to put one of these items in verses, oh I grabbed a bag that was already packed from my last trip, and I forgot one of these items was in there. So, start with an empty bag, and be deliberate about what you are packing. You know give yourself some time when you get to the airport.”

Mayle says there is no shortcut to packing smart, and if you are unsure check out the TSA website, here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Latest News

The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will...
How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota
Downtown Rapid City venue Main Street Square banner.
Downtown venue adds the final touches for summer season
Marigold planted at Halley Park in Rapid City, SD.
Goodbye winter grays, hello summer colors
The Keystone Wye bridge officially opened to traffic just in time for the summer season.
South Dakota’s most unique bridge opens just in time for Memorial Day weekend