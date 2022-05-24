What not to have hiding in your bag at the airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City sees an increase in airport travel during the summer months and sometimes the security line can be a nightmare for some. Forgetting what can be packed and what cannot be packed, and the line can be long.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official recently visited the Rapid City Regional Airport to show off some of the items that people had left in their luggage. The items ranged from a drill, wrenches, and even a shovel. What keeps the flow at security stopped, is when people have these items in their bags. An official with TSA says it’s all about taking time to pack right.

“Start with an empty bag, that’s our big packing tip,” says Jessica Mayle, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “You’re much less likely to put one of these items in verses, oh I grabbed a bag that was already packed from my last trip, and I forgot one of these items was in there. So, start with an empty bag, and be deliberate about what you are packing. You know give yourself some time when you get to the airport.”

Mayle says there is no shortcut to packing smart, and if you are unsure check out the TSA website, here.

