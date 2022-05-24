Advertisement

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at least two people dead and many more injured. (KABB/WOAI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at an elementary school. Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. He says 14 children and one teacher were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

