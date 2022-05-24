Advertisement

Somewhat Milder Today; Much Warmer by Week’s End

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be a tad milder today with highs in the 60s in many areas this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible over the Black Hills and in northeast Wyoming this afternoon.

A significant warming trend can be expected tomorrow through Friday as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. Friday will be the warmest day so far this year with highs in the 80s and 90s.

A strong western trough will bring stormy and unsettled weather this Memorial Day Weekend. Showers and storms, some strong and cooler temperatures can be expected.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
This pair of yaks was found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.
Who knew PCSO had a yak herder?
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
Sky Ridge Housing development under construction in Spearfish, SD.
Sky Ridge workforce housing program adjusted to 2022 standards

Latest News

Showers over the weekend
Nice Weather the Next Couple of Days
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Scattered Showers Today; Warm and Dry by Week’s End
80s by the end of the week
Nicer Weather By the End of the Week
Lows could be in the 20s
Another Cold Night Tonight, but Warmer By the Middle of Next Week