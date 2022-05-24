Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
Following discussion over a General Technical Report released last year
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence County is set to conduct a new survey of the forest that could impact the future of the Black Hills timber industry.
In 2021, a General Technical Report was released recommending to reduce timber production 50-60%.
Randy Deibert with the Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee explained there’s since been a lot of discussion on whether those numbers are accurate, outdated, or if the data needs to be compared to new technology.
Now, plans to use a LiDAR sensor, which is a light senor, are set to look for dense areas of vegetation over two 20-thousand-acre samples.
“So, this is an attempt by Lawrence County to use a new technology to assist the forest service in not only the timber management, but the forest management. It’s all about having a healthy forest and this is just new technology that allows us to use it to provide that,” said Deibert.
The LiDAR survey will be underway as soon as a contractor is in place.
