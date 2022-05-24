Advertisement

Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor

Following discussion over a General Technical Report released last year
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his concerns with the upward trends of logging and timber harvest in the Black Hills.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Lawrence County is set to conduct a new survey of the forest that could impact the future of the Black Hills timber industry.

In 2021, a General Technical Report was released recommending to reduce timber production 50-60%.

Randy Deibert with the Lawrence County Natural Resource Committee explained there’s since been a lot of discussion on whether those numbers are accurate, outdated, or if the data needs to be compared to new technology.

Now, plans to use a LiDAR sensor, which is a light senor, are set to look for dense areas of vegetation over two 20-thousand-acre samples.

“So, this is an attempt by Lawrence County to use a new technology to assist the forest service in not only the timber management, but the forest management. It’s all about having a healthy forest and this is just new technology that allows us to use it to provide that,” said Deibert.

The LiDAR survey will be underway as soon as a contractor is in place.

