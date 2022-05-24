Advertisement

How one company is expanding event space for South Dakota

Liv Hospitality is leading the way in building entertainment venues
The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will stretch fifty-three thousand feet costing Liv Hospitality twenty-three million dollars(KOTA KEVN)
By Bryan Womack
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Box Elder community will be welcoming a brand-new state-of-the-art events center that will stretch fifty-three thousand feet costing Liv Hospitality twenty-three million dollars.

The all-new multi-purpose facility will hold more than three thousand people and provide twenty-one thousand square feet of ballroom space that can be used for things such as youth sports.

Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of Liv Hospitality says this space will provide more opportunities to expand entertainment venues in the region.

He states “The event center is something that we often thought about, we have a meeting space, and we have four thousand square foot meeting space here with the courtyard, but we needed more, and we wanted to host larger, regional, and even national events.”

They say they are not trying to compete with The Monument Civic Center but to add additional support for upcoming events.

Arceneaux says “The Differentiation between The Box Elder Event Center here and the Monument is scale and size. We truly see it as a way to augment the effort that Monument and work together with them.”

The Box Elder Event Center is slated to open in April 2023.

