Getting warmer toward the end of the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will range from the 60s to the low 70s. Right around normal for this time of year.

Warmer air will continue to move in to end the week. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s for many with sunny skies. Friday will be the warmest day as 80s are likely for much of the area. Some spots could flirt with 90°! Clouds will increase through the day with afternoon storms possible.

This will be the beginning of a stormy pattern for our area. Showers and storms are expected at times over the weekend and into the first half of next week. We could use any of the moisture we can get. While much of the area is greening up, we’re still in a deficit and facing drought conditions. The summer outlook is favoring above average temperatures and below normal moisture, so anything we can get will help.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.