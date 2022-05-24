Downtown venue adds the final touches for summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The end of May is the unofficial beginning of summer, and even though summer can feel like it’s gone in the blink of an eye. One Rapid City venue spends months planning for the perfect events. Prepping for the season is a mix of science and luck.

Main Street Square’s events rely heavily on the weather. If it is sunny and warm you can expect a crowd. Domico Rodriguez, President and CEO said, “Fortunately it’s starting to warm up a little bit, so we’re hoping for pretty good numbers. No matter what, one of the things that we’re doing is we just want to prove that we’re open. So, we’re even opening the fountain from noon to five on Mondays. Which has never been done.”

Switching things up is a part of the science of event planning, “We do have years of data for our events as we are entering our eleventh year here at the square. So, just making sure we do what works and adjust for those things that don’t.”

As the team at the square dives into the numbers they have made changes to the schedule from previous years.

“We’re moving one of our premier events, our Bierbörse event, which traditionally has been in October, it’s snowed out sometimes. We’re moving that to the summer to help balance the locals and the tourists,” said Rodriguez. That event is now scheduled for July 23, 2022.

Events in the square mean more people downtown. And Rodriguez says that’s what makes his job fun. He adds that his goal is to promote events and that his team is ready for the summer season.

Rodriguez says, “We’re open for business, and we help be that heartbeat for downtown.”

