Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.(Coca-Cola)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in three-vehicle crash near Edgemont
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Lawrence County plans to use a LiDAR sensor
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, state senator says
A man at the security checkpoint at the Rapid City Regional Airport.
What not to have hiding in your bag at the airport
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to address nation following Texas school shooting