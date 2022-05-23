Advertisement

Who knew PCSO had a yak herder?

Hairy beasts rounded up by Pennington County Sheriff’s Office deputy
This pair of yaks was found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.
This pair of yaks was found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.
By KOTA Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is probably one of the oddest calls Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Mundt will have in his career ... herding a pair of yaks found wandering around Johnson Siding overnight.

The “missing yaks” post on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that they were able to corral the yaks in a fenced area. That must have been a little dicey since the female yak was reportedly aggressive. The owner was located this morning, and the yaks are now back home in the Black Hills, not their ancestral home in Tibet.

Yaks are a tough cousin of the cow, able to handle sub-zero temperatures while subsisting on a “meager diet of grasses and sedges,” according to National Geographic.

