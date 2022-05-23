Advertisement

Scattered Showers Today; Warm and Dry by Week’s End

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see clouds with widely scattered showers and thundershowers today as an upper level trough moves overhead. Additional isolated thundershowers are possible Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal.

A warming and drying trend can be expected Wednesday through Friday. Widespread 80s are likely Thursday and Friday, with 90s in the Badlands.

A western trough will bring cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Of note: the 30-Day outlook for June calls for warmer than normal than normal temperatures and drier than normal conditions. Even worse news: the summer outlook (June-August) calls for the same. The already dangerously dry conditions will worsen as we head into the summer months.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida
Rodeo 5-21
Teens display talent at rodeo state finals
Sha’Neal Brown, 18, graduated posthumously from Eau Claire High School.
High school student allegedly killed by father to be awarded posthumous diploma
A blue graduation cap, beaded with a feather attached.
For many high schools it’s graduation weekend
Appeals court rules that a sex crime conviction doesn't need a real victim.
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting

Latest News

80s by the end of the week
Nicer Weather By the End of the Week
Lows could be in the 20s
Another Cold Night Tonight, but Warmer By the Middle of Next Week
Freeze Warning: Bring in or cover up sensitive vegetation
Rapid City forecast
Freeze Warning Tonight!