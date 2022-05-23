Advertisement

Put your flippers on, the Rapid City pools are opening

By Keith Grant
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City pools will be opening next week. Starting with the outdoor pool at Roosevelt Park is set to open on Memorial Day and Parkview, Horace Mann, and Jimmy Hilton pools open on June 1. Preparation to open the pools began in January.

For nearly six months, they have been recruiting lifeguards. Barb Iwan, an aquatic specialist with the aquatics division says staffing has been difficult all over the Black Hills area. Many pools were closed in 2020, so lifeguards had to find jobs elsewhere. Rapid City has had to start from nearly nothing to fill its 105 lifeguard spots in the past couple of years.

“We are still about 10 slots short for our lifeguard staff. We would like to see more, we’ll be fine to open, but we definitely like to have a few more on staff,” said Iwan.

Classes for becoming an instructor or lifeguard are being added throughout the summer. Find out more here.

