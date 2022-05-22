For some a guitar and for some a kazoo, it’s National Buy an Instrument Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sometimes you pluck some strings, sometimes you blow into it, and sometimes you hit a stick with it. That’s right, it’s an instrument, and May 22 is National Buy an Instrument Day.

At 60,000 years old the National Museum of Slovenia says the oldest instrument is a flute found in western Slovenia since then music has been a large part of our culture. For many, it’s a lifeline, “Having kind of bad day or something, I’ll play the heavier stuff,” said Levi Vaughn an employee and music enthusiast at Ernie November.

“It’s actually who we’re listening to right now is Clutch. This album is pretty good,” it’s music with loud guitars and drums that is a comfort to Levi Vaughn. “My favorite genre I’d say is what’s considered death metal. It’s a little bit heavier, a little bit more extreme like that.”

Experiencing the music live is something Vaughn craves. Anytime there is a rock band nearby, you can be sure to see him there, “It’s definitely a non-stop adrenaline rush the entire time. And just being able to hear the drumbeats and you can like feel it.”

Feeling the beat in your chest isn’t the only thing that Vaughn feels when he is at a concert, his favorite place to be is right in the middle of the action. “You fall in a mosh pit and you get surrounded by like a whole group of people to just pick you up and keep you going and making sure you’re good and everything like that.”

Picking up the instrument is just the beginning for many artists. And for people like Levi Vaughn, it’s why they listen to music loudly.

