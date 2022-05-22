Advertisement

Nicer Weather By the End of the Week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are expected to see some scattered showers over the next couple of hours, but nothing heavy. Tonight and especially tomorrow morning we will see moderate to heavy rain for areas south and east of Rapid City. This will continue through the morning tomorrow and then in the afternoon we are going to see scattered showers across our entire area. That will mostly dry up by tomorrow night. Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with light showers. Temperatures will remain constant the next couple of days with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but then much warmer weather by the end of the week with highs in the 80s on Friday.

