For many high schools it’s graduation weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For many schools in the Black Hills area, it was high school graduation weekend. Whether in a gym or football field, high school seniors walked across the stage and flipped their tassels from right to left.

At Douglas High School, graduates wearing blue gowns gathered on the football field and family and friends sat in the stands. Cameras were out and smiles were on, the Class of 2022 stood together as one. What’s next may be looming in some students’ thoughts, but one Douglas Graduate has a plan and some words for all the graduating seniors.

“I’m going to go off to South Carolina and do pest control sales this summer. Then when I get back in the fall I’m going to get into electric work,” said Alec Rezac a graduate of Douglas High School. “Really, just overall, just focus on the relationships you can make in the future and the memories we’ve shared together.”

Congrats to all the graduates from last weekend, this weekend, and the next.

