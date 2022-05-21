Another Cold Night Tonight, but Warmer By the Middle of Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will clear out of the area by the overnight hours. Most of tomorrow will be dry, but we expect to see rain move into the area during the evening. This rain will continue overnight into Monday and could be heavy at times. Scattered showers look to continue both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures tonight will once again drop below freezing with lows possibly in the mid-20s. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly better with highs in the lower 60s. We will start to see much warmer temperatures by the middle and end of next week.

