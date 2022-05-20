Windy with showers and cooler temperatures into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’ll get chilly tonight with low temperatures falling into the 30s by morning. Scattered clouds are expected and showers will move into the area by morning. Rain and snow showers will continue off and on through the day with highs in the 40s for many. It’ll be windy for Friday with gusts up to 50 mph on the plains. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Overnight low temperatures are going to be cold over the next few days. A Freeze Watch is in effect Friday night, where lows are expected to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s. Be sure to bring in any plants and other sensitive vegetation. These cold temperatures could kill your garden or hanging plants. If you can’t bring them in, cover them up with a sheet. Temperatures will be similar Saturday night, too.

Scattered showers will be likely to kick off the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Another chance for showers are expected to kick off next week as highs will be in the 50s for many.

Much warmer air will build and move into the area through the rest of next week. Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s, while Wednesday will climb into the 60s and 60s. It will feel more like summer by Thursday with highs near 80°. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s for Friday and all of next weekend.

