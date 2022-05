RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The AA boys state tennis tournament cranked up Thursday in Rapid City. Stevens is 4th after day one with 227 and a half points. Sioux Falls Lincoln holds the lead with 390 team points. Sioux Falls Washington and O’Gorman are second and 3rd. The tourney wraps up on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.