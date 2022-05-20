Advertisement

Running for a cause: How law enforcement are showing support for The Special Olympics

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Bryan Womack
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Taking a run for a good cause ...that is what local Law Enforcement and Special Olympics athletes did in Rapid City on Thursday with the 41st annual Torch run ... starting with the proclamation ceremony.

The torch run is a tradition dating back to 1981 ... when Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyan conceived it as a way to involve local law enforcement personnel in the community while supporting the Special Olympics.

Since then, law enforcement has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and Sargeant Joe Carlson with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the special Olympics changed his kid’s life.

He states “So, he used to, and he still does have aversion to loud noises and maybe just large groups of people, but you get him in a group with other athletes and there’s not a noise or group that bothers him there. He makes friends with everybody, and he mimics all of his friends and so when we go home, he has to act like friends that he mimics. I really try and hope that he picks up the good stuff.”

Ten law enforcement core runners and one athlete runner will deliver the “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 State Summer Games

