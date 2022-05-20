Advertisement

A new judge in Pennington County

Rapid City resident Janki V. Sharma has been appointed for the seventh judicial circuit.
Janki A. Sharma becomes a new judge in Pennington County
Janki A. Sharma becomes a new judge in Pennington County(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court has approved the appointment of Janki V. Sharma as a new full-time magistrate judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

According to a press release, Sharma has been employed with the Pennington County Public Defender’s Office since 2017.

“I am so honored to receive this appointment and I am looking forward to serving the people of the Seventh Judicial Circuit as a Magistrate Judge,” says Sharma.

Ms. Sharma was born and raised in India and moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where she received her two degrees: Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Management from the Doane University. In 2016, she received her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
Former RCPD officer accused of stealing money at Central HS
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
Gas prices nearly 40 cents up in Rapid City compared to last month; RV owners not happy
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search
Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a...
1972 Flood exhibit opens at Journey Museum
Helicopter dips into Angostura Reservoir.
Dumping 560 gallon buckets of water in the wind, SD Wildland Fire training
Warning
Freeze Warning: Bring in or cover up any sensitive vegetation
Appeals court rules that a sex crime conviction doesn't need a real victim.
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting