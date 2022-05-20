Advertisement

Freeze Warning Tonight!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a couple more blustery, cool days in store for us as an anomalously cold airmass remain in place.

Windy weather can be expected today with gusts to 55 mph possible on the plains. The winds die down, and temperatures plummet tonight. Most of us will see 32 degrees or colder for morning lows Saturday, potential damaging plants and tender vegetation.

Another frost and freeze is likely Saturday night, then temperatures will moderate on Sunday.

A trough moves in Sunday night and lingers through Tuesday. Scattered showers will be likely. Then a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern plains later in the week. 70s and 80s are likely toward week’s end. The Memorial Day Weekend could be stormy at times, though - stay tuned.

