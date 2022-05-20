Advertisement

Freeze Warning: Bring in or cover up sensitive vegetation

By David Stradling
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will fall into the 20s for much of the area overnight. Be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation. Skies will be partly cloudy. It is expected to be cold once again Saturday night, with lows in the 20s for many, so be sure to protect your plants/gardens once again.

Saturday will have plenty of clouds passing through. Scattered showers are expected with snow showers in the Black Hills. A dusting of snow is likely on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will be chilly with many in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine early on. Highs will make it into the 50s and 60s. Clouds increase through the afternoon as another system arrives late Sunday and lingers into Monday.

Showers are likely to kick off the new week as highs will be in the 50s for many. We dry out Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures - highs in the 50s and 60s. We could see a mix of 60s and 70s on Wednesday, with 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday. The warm weather will continue into Memorial Day weekend with a chance of afternoon storms.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
Former RCPD officer accused of stealing money at Central HS
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
Gas prices nearly 40 cents up in Rapid City compared to last month; RV owners not happy
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search
Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

Rapid City forecast
Freeze Warning Tonight!
Windy with showers and cooler temperatures into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Turning Windy and Much Cooler Today with a Few Showers
Windy with cooler air and showers to end the week