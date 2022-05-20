Freeze Warning: Bring in or cover up sensitive vegetation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will fall into the 20s for much of the area overnight. Be sure to bring in or cover any sensitive vegetation. Skies will be partly cloudy. It is expected to be cold once again Saturday night, with lows in the 20s for many, so be sure to protect your plants/gardens once again.

Saturday will have plenty of clouds passing through. Scattered showers are expected with snow showers in the Black Hills. A dusting of snow is likely on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will be chilly with many in the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be warmer with plenty of sunshine early on. Highs will make it into the 50s and 60s. Clouds increase through the afternoon as another system arrives late Sunday and lingers into Monday.

Showers are likely to kick off the new week as highs will be in the 50s for many. We dry out Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures - highs in the 50s and 60s. We could see a mix of 60s and 70s on Wednesday, with 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday. The warm weather will continue into Memorial Day weekend with a chance of afternoon storms.

