Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota.

Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.

GFP says the fish sets a new South Dakota state record for flathead catfish.

Ethan caught the fish early in the morning using cutbait.

