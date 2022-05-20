Advertisement

1972 Flood exhibit opens at Journey Museum

The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a...
The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a map of the area impacted by the flood.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The first of many commemorations to remember the devastating Black Hills Flood of 1972 opened Friday.

The Journey Museum unveiled its special exhibit on the flood Friday.

The display features a timeline of events that took place on June 9th, as well as photos, and a map of the area impacted by the flood.

Journey executive director Troy Kilpatrick says although the event was tragic, it brought out resiliency in many Black Hills residents, and he hopes young people can learn from that.

”I hope that our younger generations would understand that the generations before them used a tragedy as motivation to build an even better community, and I think that’s an important message that we want to deliver during the 50th.”

Kilpatrick says the exhibit will be open through the fall.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
Former RCPD officer accused of stealing money at Central HS
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
Gas prices nearly 40 cents up in Rapid City compared to last month; RV owners not happy
Edna Suttles was reported missing from Greenville, South Carolina on Aug. 27.
Missing South Carolina woman’s body found after 8 month search
Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

Helicopter dips into Angostura Reservoir.
Dumping 560 gallon buckets of water in the wind, SD Wildland Fire training
Warning
Freeze Warning: Bring in or cover up any sensitive vegetation
Janki A. Sharma becomes a new judge in Pennington County
A new judge in Pennington County
Appeals court rules that a sex crime conviction doesn't need a real victim.
Appeals court: Sex crime conviction stands in Sturgis sting