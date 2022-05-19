Advertisement

Windy with cooler air and showers to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight with a few showers in north central South Dakota. It’ll be mild for much of the night, but cooler air will move in from the northwest into the morning hours and spread southeastward through the day.

Temperatures will be falling through the afternoon for much of the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with scattered showers passing through. It’ll be windy with gusts to 45 mph in town, but up to 55 mph out on the plains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rain and snow showers linger into Friday, along with the wind. Highs will be in the 40s for many. Saturday will have more rain and snow showers, with temperatures staying below normal. Sunday will be partly cloudy as temperatures return to near 60° across the area. Showers are possible Monday.

Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Wednesday will be in the 70s with some 80s possible Thursday and Friday!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car
The South Dakota Department of Health statistics on diseases in South Dakota.
Syphilis cases in South Dakota, up exponentially

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warm and Drier Today, but Windy and Cooler Thursday
One more nice day on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Showers and Storms Today
Mild with a few storm chances