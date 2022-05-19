Advertisement

Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 

Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car Thursday afternoon.

WMC reports the Memphis Police Department was called to a day care where a toddler was left in a vehicle.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Memphis police report their preliminary investigation points to the toddler dying of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures reached a near-record high of 91 in Memphis on Thursday. With temperatures that high in the area, the internal temperature in a car can reportedly reach more than 130 degrees.

A person was detained by police, but authorities did not immediately report if any charges were being filed.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
Former RCPD officer accused of stealing money at Central HS
The South Dakota Department of Health statistics on diseases in South Dakota.
Syphilis cases in South Dakota, up exponentially
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car
Gas prices are digging into the pockets of RV owners.
Gas prices nearly 40 cents up in Rapid City compared to last month; RV owners not happy
A shelf full of cow's milk at a grocery store.
Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

Latest News

Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio,...
FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week
The House passed emergency funding to address the baby formula shortage. (CNN, POOL, KCCI,...
Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop
2021 Annual South Dakota Tourism Report
Tourism numbers continue to climb sky high, South Dakota 2021 Annual Tourism Report