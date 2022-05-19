Advertisement

How YFS is Helping the Community cope with increasing food costs

Youth and Family Services weighs in on the high costs of grocery items and how the public can get the best meals at the best price
By Natalie Cruz
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Consumer goods are at an all-time high, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in April the food index rose 0.9 percent. Research has proven inflation is hitting lower-income Americans the hardest.

Darcy Decker, Nutritionist at Youth and Family Services (YFS) says they are also impacted by the rise in food prices but are working to get families fed and find the best meal at the best prices. “We here at Youth and family services are continuing to adjust our menu to what foods are available”. Decker suggests if consumers are on a budget consider starting a garden, it’s an affordable and healthy way to consume fruits and vegetables.

https://www.youthandfamilyservices.org/

