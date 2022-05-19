Advertisement

Former RCPD officer accused of stealing money at Central HS

A former Rapid City police officer accused of stealing money from Central High.
By Jack Siebold
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A former Rapid City police officer is accused of stealing petty cash from Central High School while he was a school resource officer.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office release today states that Matthew R. Hower, 41 of Rapid City, is charged with aggregated second-degree petty theft. He reportedly took money from the school from April through May of this year. The amount stolen was reportedly less than $400.

The Rapid City Police Department issued a statement saying they were made aware of money missing at the school on May 13 and after reviewing surveillance video, determined that Hower was responsible. At that time, RCPD relieved Hower of his law enforcement duties and his employment with the city was ended. RCPD also notified the state Division of Criminal Investigation, requesting a criminal investigation on the thefts.

“I recognize this is a violation of trust and in direct contrast to our values and missions,” Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a release Thursday. “These criminal actions are upsetting and troubling, and I never envisioned having to deliver this type of message about an officer.”

