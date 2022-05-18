Officials say infants can now have cow’s milk, amid formula shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The US Department of Agriculture is taking action to minimize the effects of the recent formula shortage, but in the meantime, the formula can still be hard to come by. For times when parents are in a pinch the American Academy of Pediatricians (AAP), says that children over six months may have whole cow’s milk.

The AAP’s recent recommendation is to be used only in dire situations and should not become a routine for your baby. Even though the AAP says six months or older, the CDC still recommends waiting to feed your kid cow’s milk until at least one year of age. Generally, cow milk is introduced to infants when they turn one because in children under that it can have harmful effects and it lacks certain nutrients like iron. A pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics says that if you must resort to cow’s milk to supplement iron in your baby’s diet to prevent anemia.

Dr. Kimberly Hushagen, a pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics explains, “So I would say until you can find another formula to start. Hopefully, you know it would just be a couple of weeks you would need to be on it. Ideally, this is not a long-term solution, it’s just while they are ramping up supplies.”

The AAP and Dr. Hushagen both say that using cow’s milk is a better choice than diluting formula or making your own formula.

