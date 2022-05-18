Advertisement

Main Street Square prepares for 9th Fruhlingsfest this weekend

The event is this coming May 21st from 1 PM to 5PM, and will feature several selections from breweries across the area.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The beginning of the summer season means more outdoor events at Main Street Square.

The downtown staple is kicking off the 2022 signature event season with the ninth annual Fruhlingsfest. The event is this coming May 21st from 1 PM to 5PM, and will feature several selections from breweries across the area.

This year, the square will also host the first Beer N Bones Rib Cook-Off, with judging beginning just after 2 PM.

Events Manager Bobbi Schaefbauer says Main Street Square is looking forward to bringing downtown Rapid City together once more in the 2022 season.

”We have a lot of new businesses that are coming down and a lot of new families in the community,” Schaefbauer said. “So, we’re trying to cater to community events to bring everyone down and experience downtown in a new way.”

The fountains at Main Street Square are also opening to the public next week.

