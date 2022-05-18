Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Cowboy Beef Dip

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This award-wining recipe was created by a group in a foods class in North Dakota. It’s chock full of flavor and ingredients!

First, brown a pound of ground beef until almost done ... add 1/8 cup chopped onion and 1/4 cup chopped multi-colored peppers and sauté until softened and meat is no longer pink.

To the beef mixture, add a can of nacho cheese soup, 1/2 cup salsa, a 4oz can of sliced black olives, 4 tablespoons of sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives, drained, and a 4oz can of diced green chilies. Add 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spoon dip into a serving bowl. Top with shredded cheddar cheese and dollops of sour cream. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro of parsley, or additional chopped peppers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Kulbel gets emotional over auctioning off his Hot Wheels collection of nearly 15,000
An emotional send off to 25 years of collecting 15,000 Hot Wheels
Dave Eggers, the author of "The Circle" speaks in front of a crowd about the importance of...
Author of “to be destroyed” book visits Rapid City
Three South Dakota schools win $300K in fitness equipment
An Indiana high school student dressed in drag was crowned king at his prom.
‘I came up looking like a goddess’: Drag queen crowned king at high school prom

Latest News

Got a hankering for some rolling cuisine?
Cooking with Eric - Broccoli and Grape Salad
Cooking with Eric - Broccoli Grape Salad
Cooking with Eric - Mexican Lamb Chops
Cooking with Eric - Mexican Lamb Chops
crepe
Food Truck Fridays Return to Main Street Square