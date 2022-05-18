Cooking Beef with Eric - Cowboy Beef Dip

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This award-wining recipe was created by a group in a foods class in North Dakota. It’s chock full of flavor and ingredients!

First, brown a pound of ground beef until almost done ... add 1/8 cup chopped onion and 1/4 cup chopped multi-colored peppers and sauté until softened and meat is no longer pink.

To the beef mixture, add a can of nacho cheese soup, 1/2 cup salsa, a 4oz can of sliced black olives, 4 tablespoons of sliced pimiento-stuffed green olives, drained, and a 4oz can of diced green chilies. Add 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano and a quarter teaspoon of black pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Spoon dip into a serving bowl. Top with shredded cheddar cheese and dollops of sour cream. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro of parsley, or additional chopped peppers.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.