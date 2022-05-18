Advertisement

BHSU helps people rediscover the joy of learning

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joy of learning, a unique festival of talks, will be held at the Joy Center on the campus of Black Hills State University from June 6-15.

This year’s event will include faculty experts and BHSU professors who will speak on various topics such as neutrinos and dark matter, the science behind memory and aging, the history of the Supreme Court, and the art of the printing press. These sessions will give students and community members the opportunity to learn from expert faculty.

“The knowledge of our BHSU faculty is an invaluable resource that can serve not only our students but also our wonderful Black Hills community,” says Dr. Amy Fuqua, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at BHSU.

