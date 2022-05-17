Advertisement

Three South Dakota schools win $300K in fitness equipment

(WABI)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fitness icon Jake Steinfeld and Gov. Kristi Noem announced that three West River schools are selected to receive $300,000 in fitness equipment as the winners of the DON’T QUIT! Fitness center campaign. This initiative will provide Custer Elementary School, Newell School, and Sturgis Williams Middle School with all the gym facilities free of charge.

“Exercising builds both physical and mental strength. We want South Dakota to be a leader in teaching kids the building blocks to health and wellness throughout their lives,” said Noem. She says that there were a large number of applicants that shows how South Dakota schools are making fitness a priority. 

The winners of the initiative will be awarded $100K fitness equipment each. Also, according to the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, it is planned to provide schools in 40 states with fitness centers and to reach 50 states in the next years.

Jake Steinfeld says that the goal of the foundation is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world and that these three schools embodied his mission.

